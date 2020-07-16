Brandon Cronenberg's Long-Awaited Sophomore Film Possessor Finally Has a Trailer

Horror geeks, start getting excited. It’s been eight long years since Brandon Cronenberg, the film director and son of genre legend David Cronenberg, unleashed his very disturbing, fiendishly creative debut Antiviral on the world, and the purists among us have been waiting for a sophomore feature ever since. That film is finally on its way: Possessor debuted its trailer today, looking exactly like the sci-fi horror freak-out we sincerely hoped it would be. It’s hard not to look at it and get a Videodrome-esque chill down the back of your spine.

The film has an excellent cast, toplined by Andrea Riseborough (The Death of Stalin, Birdman) as an assassin who is essentially hacking into the minds of others to make them carry out killings. In effect, it sounds like a psychological, psychedelic spin on the likes of Inception. The film premiered to rave reviews at Sundance back in January, with the following synopsis:

Tasya Vos (Andrea Riseborough) is a corporate agent who uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people’s bodies, driving them to commit assassinations for the benefit of the company. While she has a special gift for the work, her experiences on these jobs have caused a dramatic change in her, and in her own life, she struggles to suppress violent memories and urges. As her mental strain intensifies, she begins to lose control, and soon she finds herself trapped in the mind of a man (Christopher Abbott) whose identity threatens to obliterate her own.

Co-stars include Sean Bean, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Christopher Abbott and Tuppence Middleton. A release date doesn’t seem to have been confirmed, as the trailer simply notes “coming soon,” but we can probably expect to see this in some kind of limited release or VOD streaming in the near future. Check out the first trailer for one of 2020’s most promising genre movies below.