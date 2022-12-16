Netflix's Fear Street Series Will Return, Directed by Chloe Okuno

Netflix scored a popular and critical hit in 2021 with the release of its Fear Street trilogy of slasher throwback horror films, and there are now reports hitting the web that the series will be making a return, albeit with a new helmer. Above the Line is reporting that director Chloe Okuno, who produced one of the year’s best horror films in the form of Watcher, has closed a deal to direct the next Fear Street entry for Netflix.

The previous Fear Street trilogy was loosely adapted from the R.L. Stine young adult series of the same name, and was directed by Leigh Janiak. This was a major return to form for Janiak, who had been largely out of sight in Hollywood since her excellent and gross 2014 debut Honeymoon. The trilogy starred Kiana Madeira, Sadie Sink, Fred Hechinger and others, in a surprisingly ambitious story set in three distinct time periods, examining the root of evil in a small town. There are as of yet no details on how the new Fear Street film (or films) might be connected.

Chloe Okuno is considered one of the biggest rising stars in the horror world today, with her feature debut Watcher landing at #3 in our list of the best horror movies of 2022. Starring It Follows’ Maika Monroe, Watcher is a dazzling, well-directed and acted psychological thriller following a young woman who moves to a foreign country with her boyfriend, only to suffer from isolation as she comes to believe a creepy neighbor is stalking her every move. It followed Okuno’s equally impressive segment in horror anthology V/H/S/94, “Storm Drain.” Okuno also recently directed the season finale of Showtime’s Let the Right One In series.

Suffice to say, we’ll be excited to see where Okuno wants to take this series, and hopefully she’ll be involved in the screenplay as well. We’ll bring you more information on the next Fear Street film as it arrives.