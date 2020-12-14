Power Rangers Meets Ultraviolence in Crazy Trailer for Horror Comedy Psycho Goreman

You’ll have to remind me, as my childhood memories aren’t always entirely accurate—did we all wish that we had an indestructible monster at our beck and call to punish those we disliked? Or was that just me? Regardless, upcoming horror comedy Psycho Goreman looks to make those sorts of semi-psychopathic childhood fantasies into reality. The film, from Canadian director Steven Kostanski (Manborg, The Void), was acquired recently by RLJE Films and horror streamer Shudder, who will give it an on-demand and digital release starting on Jan. 22, 2021. We would presume that a berth on Shudder would then follow, meaning that Psycho Goreman could end up as this year’s adored indie horror comedy, ala One Cut of the Dead.

The film is about the titular “evil alien warlord” Psycho Goreman, referred to as “PG” for short, who is imprisoned on Earth for thousands of years until he’s awoken by a brother and sister duo. These two lucky kids happen to possess a magical amulet that allow them to control Psycho Goreman rather than being immediately slain by him, and hilarity follows. Per the official synopsis:

Featuring a supporting turn from Kostanski’s Astron-6 collaborator Adam Brooks (and a few other surprise cameos), PG (Psycho Goreman) introduces emerging stars Nita-Josée Hanna and Owen Myre as Mimi and Luke, a perpetually bickering sister/brother duo who unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord (Matt Ninaber) who’s been entombed in their backyard. They nickname the malevolent creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) who thanks to their possession of a magical amulet is forced to obey their childish whims. PG’s reappearance on Earth draws the attention of interstellar friends and foes from across the cosmos. It isn’t long before a rogues’ gallery of galactic combatants converge on the strange realm of small-town suburbia.

The costumes certainly give the affair a low-budget charm, reminiscent of a far gorier Power Rangers, crossed with The Monster Squad. Personally, we can’t wait to see what kind of hijinks old PG gets up to on Earth. Check out the final trailer below.