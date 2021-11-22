Newly Discovered Director's Cut of '80s Cult Classic Horror The Stuff Reportedly Has 30 Minutes of Missing Footage

Dedicated 1980s horror film geeks know that when it comes to Larry Cohen’s 1985 shlock classic The Stuff, “enough” is truly never enough. And fittingly, there’s apparently more Stuff out there than was ever previously known, as a new director’s cut has reportedly been discovered by Denver Film, with an incredible 30 minutes of never-before-seen footage. The Denver Film team reportedly discovered the footage while looking through 35mm copies of The Stuff in preparation for an event dedicated to Cohen, the late shlock auteur, who also directed films such as It’s Alive and Q: The Winged Serpent.

The Stuff, though, is arguably Cohen’s most lasting and influential film, a bizarre sci-fi horror tale about a bubbling white substance that is discovered seeping up from the ground, only to become a dangerously addictive dessert treat that sweeps the nation. A scathing critique of 1980s American consumerism and TV marketing, The Stuff envisions a world in which this addictive alien substance becomes the cornerstone of American society thanks to the greed of mega-corporations, even as it destroys everyone who ravenously devours it. The film stars cult actor Michael Moriarty, alongside Garrett Morris, Andrea Marcovicci and Paul Sorvino.

It’s unknown when rank-and-file horror geeks might get a chance to see this extended version of The Stuff in their own homes, but Denver Film is currently scheduling screenings of it, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a special edition—maybe in 4k?—announced in the future. Keep an eye out for any future announcements related to this newly discovered, extended addition of one of the most enjoyably demented films of the 1980s.