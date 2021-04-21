Check Out the Hair-Raising Trailer for Horror Comedy Werewolves Within

Sometimes, all we need to get excited about a new horror flick is a quick glance at the obvious talents and credentials of all involved, and this is definitely one of those times. Even before seeing the just-released teaser for horror comedy Werewolves Within, it’s hard not to be on board with a film from these performers and creative team. Indeed, this werewolf whodunnit from IFC Films could become one of the highlights of the summer horror season.

Werewolves Within stars Detroiters’ Sam Richardson as Finn, a small-town cop who must confront a rash of killings, in similar mold to Jim Cummings’ 2020 film The Wolf of Snow Hollow, combined with the mystery aspect of 1974’s classic The Beast Must Die. As the synopsis reads: “When a killer terrorizes the snowed-in residents of a small town, it falls to the new forest ranger to find out who—or what—lurks among them in this hilarious horror whodunnit.”

This looks like a significantly more unabashed horror comedy, however, buoyed by the direction of Josh Ruben, who directed and starred in last year’s horror comedy Scare Me, a prominent finisher on Paste’s list of the best horror films of 2020. The supporting cast is also very impressive, filled with independent comedy performers such as What We Do in the Shadows’s Harvey Guillén, along with Milana Vayntrub, Michaela Watkins, Michael Chernus, Sarah Burns and Glenn Fleshler. This is definitely one of the most promising horror comedy ensembles we’ve seen for a while, and they play off each other nicely in the teaser below.

Werewolves Within will hit theaters for a short run on June 25, 2021, before being on VOD everywhere starting July 2, 2021. Check out the explosive first teaser below.