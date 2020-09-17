There's a Beast on the Loose in the First Trailer for Jim Cummings' The Wolf of Snow Hollow

We have an interesting first trailer today for werewolf … comedy? ... The Wolf of Snow Hollow, notable for being the sophomore feature directorial effort from writer-director-star Jim Cummings, who garnered much attention for his likewise starring and directing turn in 2018’s very darkly comedic Thunder Road. Like that film, this seems to be both a dramedy and something of a horror story, except you know … with a literal werewolf, this time around. Perhaps this will play like a better version of Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die, except with a different monster swapped in?

As in Thunder Road, Cummings is again playing a small town police officer, deconstructing oppressive masculinity through one of the positions in society most associated with it. It looks like The Wolf of Snow Hollow is seeking a unique tone, as the “horror” scenes look to be shot seriously and earnestly, while the investigative material is clearly bringing a more satirical and sarcastic edge. Or as one redditor quipped: “Fargo meets The Howling,” which might actually be pretty close to what this eventually looks and feels like.

The Wolf of Snow Hollow stars Cummings alongside Garfunkel and Oates’ Riki Lindhome, and is also one of the final acting performances of Academy Award nominee and treasured screen personality Robert Forster. It releases in limited theatrical screenings on Oct. 9, 2020, but looks to be hitting VOD at the same time, which is surely how most fans will end up seeing this one. Don’t let it slip by unnoticed, as this could be one of the year’s stand-out quriky horror films. Check out the full trailer below.