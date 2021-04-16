In the Heights World Premiere Will Open 20th Tribeca Film Festival

The 20th Tribeca Film Festival will open this summer with the premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights on June 9.

Jon M. Chu, the director behind Crazy Rich Asians, directed this film adaptation of Miranda’s Tony-award winning musical—which stars Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera and Miranda himself. In the Heights will debut at the United Palace theater in Washington Heights and be screened simultaneously in outdoor open-air theaters across New York City’s five boroughs, according to a release.

In the Heights centers Usnavi de la Vega (Ramos), a magnetic bodega owner, and the members of his predominantly Dominican neighborhood in Washington Heights. The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival will be the first of the major North American film fests to go back to being in-person since the COVID-19 global pandemic shut things down, so it’s only fitting it’d kick off with a blockbuster musical all about community and togetherness.

In the Heights will open in theaters and be available to steam on HBO Max for 30 days beginning on June 11.