Jason Momoa in Final Fast 10 Talks

Jason Momoa might be going through a divorce, but he it has been confirmed that he will be joining another well established Hollywood family: the Aquaman star is in final talks to join Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and other “family” members in the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, which is currently expected May 19, 2023, according to Universal. Justin Lin, who has directed five out of nine Fast films, more than any other director, is back in the driver’s seat for Fast & Furious 10 (working title).

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson has confirmed in an interview that he will not return for Fast 10, even going so far as to call former co-star Diesel “manipulative” for his very public attempts at convincing the former WWE star to come back for a tenth movie. The legendary beef between the two “brothers” has been going on for years, so it’s a disappointment for fans who were hoping for a grand finish from the two titans. Producers, including Diesel and Lin, have kept the Fast hype strong by adding big names like Theron, Jason Statham and John Cena to the roster. F9 set box office records last year as the highest grossing Hollywood film during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Momoa was most recently seen in Dune last year. He recently wrapped shooting on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is expected December 16, 2022.