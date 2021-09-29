Julie’s Heartfelt Story Continues in Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir Part II Trailer

In 2019, British director Joanna Hogg unexpectedly took the world by storm with her understated, semi-biographical film, The Souvenir. The film follows young film student Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) and her tumultuous relationship with wealthy, drug-addicted Anthony (Tom Burke). The film made its mark as a reserved, heartbreaking and visually dazzling spectacle. And now, there’s a sequel.

The Souvenir Part II brings Honor Swinton Byrne back to the cast as Julie, as well as Tilda Swinton as her mother, Rosalind. The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, picks up where the first left off. Where, in the first film, Julie’s filmmaking ambitions are eclipsed by her relationship, in the sequel, she is forced to lean into her craft to make sense of the tragedies she experienced with Anthony.

The first trailer for The Souvenir Part II suggests that the film will center on Julie’s relationship with her mother, as well as her relationship with filmmaking. It also looks like we will be afforded an extensive look at Julie’s filmmaking process, which will likely make it resonate even more as a diary-like, deeply personal memoir.

Check out the trailer here:

The Souvenir Part II hits select theaters on October 29th.