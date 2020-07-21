The Snyder Cut of Justice League Is at Least 215 Minutes Long, According to the Director

Zack Snyder is clearly planning on making the most of the opportunity (and publicity) of HBO Max releasing the infamous “Snyder Cut” of 2017’s critically and fan-derided Justice League. And to the divisive director, that apparently means an incredibly stretched-out runtime.

Snyder had previously stated that the Snyder Cut of Justice League would run approximately 214 minutes, which would put it just under the “Ultimate Cut” of Watchmen, to date the director’s longest work. Now, however, Snyder is saying that the new version of Justice League will be even longer, perhaps even approaching four hours. Speaking with Grace Randolph of Beyond the Trailer, he said the following:

“I famously advertised the runtime at 214 minutes. Now, in its current state, it’s going to end up being longer than that yet … [it’s] exciting to bring all this new material to the fans.”

However, Snyder is “still working” on the film, so he doesn’t have that exact runtime just yet. However, it seems safe to say that this will ultimately be the largest project of Snyder’s career, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the gravitational pull of the four hour mark (240 minutes) becomes impossible to resist. That would officially make it twice as long as the version of Justice League that Joss Whedon finished, with rung in at 120 minutes. The Batman v. Superman director’s cut by Snyder, meanwhile, was only 183 minutes. Avengers: Endgame, for comparison, was 182 minutes, and it was concluding the arc of the ENTIRE MCU to date. So … something is telling us there might be some unnecessary fluff in here.

It will be fascinating to see how HBO Max approaches the release of the Snyder Cut, which is sure to generate quite a media frenzy. It had previously been suggested that the film might be cut into something like a limited series/miniseries, which would likely make sense if it approaches 4 hours in length. Nor does the project have a release date just yet—we’re all still in limbo, simply accepting that it is indeed coming, one of these days.

We’ll bring you more information as it breaks.