Old MacDonald's Industry Influence Grows, As We Go from Pig to Trailer for A24's Lamb

As we make our way through farm animals, cinema has its sights set next on Lamb, the newest folk horror distributed by A24. A trailer dropped today for the strangely quirky, cute and unquestionably creepy-looking film about a lamb that’s born with a human body.

Starring Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snaer Gudnason, the Icelandic-language supernatural horror tells the story of María and Ingvar—a grieving couple living on a farm in rural Iceland, who discover a freak of nature has been born in their sheep barn. The film premiered on July 13 at Cannes Film Festival to mostly positive critical response, but little has been revealed in reviews since then. So, the half-lighthearted trailer (which features “God Only Knows” by the Beach Boys) and undeniably funny sight gag of lamb with a small person’s body leads one to believe this first look is an intentional misdirection.

The film is the feature debut of Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson, from a script co-written by Jóhannsson alongside Icelandic artist Sjón. It was produced by Hrönn Kristinsdóttir

Sara Nassim, Piodor Gustafsson, Erik Rydell, Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska, and Jan Naszewski.

Lamb is set to hit theaters on October 8.

Check out the trailer below: