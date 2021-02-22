Mila Kunis Will Star in Netflix Adaptation of Jessica Knoll's Luckiest Girl Alive

Mila Kunis is headed for a high-profile starring role in a Netflix feature film adaptation of the best-selling Jessica Knoll novel Luckiest Girl Alive, according to Variety.

The 2015 novel was a New York Times best-selling thriller, which has since gone on to sell more than 1 million copies in dozens of languages. Knoll would be adapting the screenplay to her own book and serving as an executive producer on the film, which is helmed by British filmmaker Mike Barker, who has primarily directed in TV to date. The story would see Kunis as protagonist Ani FaNell, a New York magazine editor whose carefully arranged lifestyle “is upended when a crime documentary forces her to relive the shocking truths of a devastating incident from her teenage years,” according to Variety.

Luckiest Girl Alive is part of something of a return to the spotlight for Kunis, who had taken a bit more time off since the birth of two children in 2014 and 2016. Her most recent wide-release film was 2018’s The Spy Who Dumped Me alongside Kate McKinnon, but 2021 is seeing a wave of new projects, including prominent roles in Four Good Days and Breaking News in Yuba County, in addition to Luckiest Girl Alive. In an age when new, high-profile Netflix releases are almost certain to be shaping the cultural conversation on any given week, all eyes are sure to be on Kunis when it arrives.

