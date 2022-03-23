Jessie Buckley Is Menaced by ALL Men in Scary New Trailer for Alex Garland Horror Film

This year has already been a banner one for Irish actress Jessie Buckley, who scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s critically acclaimed The Lost Daughter. But even bigger things are coming down the pipe for Buckley, who likewise starred in Netflix’s psychological mind-bender I’m Thinking of Ending Things, as she takes on the lead role in the next film from the freaky mind of director Alex Garland. Men, due out on May 20, 2022, looks like another psychological clusterfuck that will fit in right alongside the other arthouse horror films that have spilled from A24 in recent years, with even more overt horror elements than Garland’s last feature, Annihilation. The new trailer, which you can watch below, gives a much clearer look at the sense of foreboding and outright menace being generated by pretty much every male character (unsurprisingly) in Men.

It’s hard to nail down an exact premise for Men, but it certainly feels as if Buckley’s character has slipped into a disturbing pocket universe of extreme and possibly supernatural misogyny. Every person she converses with in this trailer (they’re all men) targets her in some way, whether with their eyes, body language or gaslighting dialog. She’s made to feel responsible for the prior death of her husband, and as if she’s constantly transgressed in some way. Every smile seems like fangs, salivating at the thought of tearing her up, particularly the ghoulish smile of Geoffrey (Rory Kinnear). The vibes are … not good.

Thankfully, beyond that oppressive tone, the trailer still doesn’t give too much away, and it leaves us hungry for what I’m feeling will probably be a series of disturbing reveals. Check out the full Men trailer below, and prepare yourself for its late May arrival.