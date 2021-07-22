Leslie Grace Is Batgirl; Michaela Coel Joins Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Double Header Superhero Casting Day

In two exciting pieces of superhero casting news this week, In the Heights star Leslie Grace is set to portray Batgirl/Barbara Gordon in Warner Bros. and DC Film’s upcoming Batgirl movie. At the same time, I May Destroy You virtuoso Michael Coel has been cast in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

As reported by Deadline, Warner Bros. and DC Films wrapped up testing actresses this week and finalized on Leslie Grace, the Afro-Latina breakout of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical adaptation In the Heights this summer. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) are directing the film from a script written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). The film is set to be one of the first big DC properties to debut exclusively on HBO Max.

Then, as announced by Variety, the Emmy-nominated creator, writer, co-director, executive producer and star of HBO’s critically acclaimed I May Destroy You has joined the ensemble cast of the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. Coel joined director Ryan Coogler in Atlanta last month as production began.

Coel also created and starred in the E4 sitcom Chewing Gum, and has additional acting credits in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Mirror.

Plot details are currently unknown for both films, and Coel’s character is also being kept under wraps.