Tom Cruise, Trains, and Sword Fights Fill Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer

Tom Cruise is running for his life yet again. The first trailer for director Christopher McQuarrie’s latest entry in Cruise’s filmography (after writing, directing or producing a slew of the star’s action-era movies) is here and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One looks far more fun than its unwieldy and strangely punctuated title.

Following Cruise’s Ethan Hunt on yet another One Last Mission, Dead Reckoning looks to put his IMF team through an even worse time than they’ve been suffering over the past three or four movies. But the plot isn’t really the point. There’s a bad guy telling Hunt to pick a side for a new world order kinda thing and some gas bombs, as well as plenty of returning characters whose allegiances are even more up in the air considering that the M:I series loves a face-swap reveal. But all that goes out the window when the stunts arrive. Cruise has been spitting in the face of death for years, and Dead Reckoning is a deliciously ironic title for his antics.

Take a look at what he’s cooking up:

So that’s an Italian street race, a train fight/crash, a sword fight, a massive motorcycle jump, a horse, a submarine explosion—and that’s just in the first trailer. Cruise and team sure know how to treat us right. What it all amounts to (and what will happen in Part Two) isn’t really the point, unless it points to Cruise’s retirement from the impossible mission business. But the man’s pushing 60 and hasn’t slowed down.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One also stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters July 14, 2023.