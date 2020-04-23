Self-Care: Watch Chris Hemsworth Feed a Baby Koala Named Dimples from NatGeo's Earth Day Special

In these uncertain / unprecedented / hellacious / times, we could all use some uplifting. Few animals do that as well as koalas, and few faces do that as well as Chris Hemsworth, so when you put them together … magic!

Last night, as part of their Earth Day programming, National Geographic aired Born Wild: The Next Generation, which they described as “a worldwide tribute to our vibrant planet and the animals that inhabit it. Hosted by “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts, the one-hour television event presented stories of hope and gave viewers a revealing look at our planet’s next generation of adorable baby animals and their ecosystems. Featuring National Geographic Explorers and photographers, global superstar Chris Hemsworth and ABC News correspondents, the special took viewers on a journey to stunning, breathtaking environments around the globe. ”

More specifically, it included the aforementioned Explorers-at-Large Dereck and Beverly Joubert watching a lioness and her cubs on the move in Kenya, photographer Bruan Skerry watching a mother humpback whale and her calf diving through the waters of Hawaii, Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant keeping black bear cubs warm while giving them a check-up in Minnesota, and explorer Sandesh Kadur traveling to Sri Lanka to observe baby primates in action.

And of course … movie star Chris Hemsworth helping to feed a baby koala named Dimples (!!) “This little koala must rely on the kindness of strangers,” he tells us. We should all be so lucky.

Check out the clip below; if you missed the special the first time, you can catch Born Wild: The Next Generation on NatGeo.com. It’s also airing again on ABC this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, and will be available on Disney+ (Synergy!)

And, be sure not to miss our conversation with the legendary Jane Goodall about her new documentary, advocacy, environmentalism and coronoavirus, and yes … Tiger King.



