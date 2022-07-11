Jamie Foxx Is a Blue Collar Vampire Exterminator in the Ludicrous First Trailer for Day Shift

Quick, whose 2022 bingo card had “Jamie Foxx as a vampire hunter who treats extermination the undead like an Orkin man going about his daily routine”? Produced by John Wick director Chad Stahelski and the directorial debut of stunt coordinator J.J. Perry, Netflix’s upcoming Day Shift markets itself as being “from the guys who taught John Wick to kick ass,” and after seeing the first trailer that’s something we can believe. Just as soon as we pick our jaws back up from the floor, that is.

It’s a rather shocking trailer, indeed, if you don’t know what’s going on when you start watching. Most trailers don’t begin with Jamie Foxx prowling an elderly woman’s home and blowing her through the air with a shotgun blast in the first 20 seconds, after all. Only then do we learn that the old biddy is in fact a bloodsucking vampire, a community of whom have apparently infiltrated Los Angeles. And get this: Foxx is apparently part of a labor union that eliminates those vamps in secrecy. Or so the official synopsis puts it:

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

Hilariously, director Perry told Variety that the film—which I’ll remind you is about secret vampire exterminators—is “modeled off his own life.” Or at least Foxx’s character is:

“He’s an ex-Army guy. I was an infantryman. He came to L.A. and he’s a guy that gets in over his head, a lot like I do, but he has to be able to get himself out of trouble. I have a nine-year-old daughter. He has a daughter. He’s trying hard to keep his family together. And, you know, times are tough. I live in Koreatown, and you have to earn money. Earning enough is such a huge part of living in L.A. because it’s expensive to live here. And there’s another secret world of vampires that is hiding right under our noses that nobody knows about.”

Well alright then. Did anyone think to ask Perry whether he also had hunted the undead? Regardless, Day Shift is coming soon, scheduled to hit Netflix on Aug. 12, 2022. Check out the first trailer below.