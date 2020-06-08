Netflix's New Last Days of American Crime Has Scored a Rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

The list of films to have earned the infamous “0% fresh” rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes is actually pretty small, all things considered. Every year brings us some terrible films, of course, but almost any movie has SOMEONE willing to go to bat for it. Look at something like Battlefield Earth—that’s 3% fresh on RT. M. Night Shyamalan’s The Happening has a muscular 18% fresh rating. Hell, even Adam Sandler’s Jack and Jill has 3%. Those movies all somehow have defenders.

That’s seemingly not the case for Netflix’s new The Last Days of American Crime, which has nabbed the rare, perfect 0% rating with 21 reviews currently in. That would make it the first to do so since John Travolta’s much-maligned Gotti in 2018.

The Last Days of American Crime is a malt power fantasy combination of heist movie and light sci-fi, described with the following synopsis:

As a final response to terrorism and crime, the U.S. government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Edgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael C. Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.

Critics have responded to the film with rather hilariously meanspirited reviews, calling it everything from “a colossal failure of epic proportions” to “instantly forgettable tough-guy fantasia,” which will surely catch the attention of the filmic masochists in the house who enjoy consuming what are widely regarded as the year’s worst films. In earning the 0% rating, The Last Days of American Crime joins such hall of fame candidates as Netflix’s own The Ridiculous 6 with Adam Sandler, and classics from the vault like Jaws: The Revenge.

The Last Days of American Crime is brought to you by French director Olivier Megaton, best known for “those Taken sequels.” Check out the trailer below, and consume at your own risk.