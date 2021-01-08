Zendaya and John David Washington Tackle a Complicated Relationship in First Trailer for Netflix's Malcolm & Marie

The trailer for Malcolm & Marie, Sam Levinson’s first project since his HBO series Euphoria took the world by storm, dropped today. The black-and-white Netflix feature follows Maria (Zendaya) and her filmmaker boyfriend Malcolm’s (John David Washington) tumultuous evening at home after they return from the premiere of Malcolm’s film.

In the trailer’s opening, Malcolm and Marie exchange a series of cutting and loving descriptions while an instrumental version of Alabama Shakes’ “Gimme All Your Love” crashes in the background. Marie gushes to Malcolm that he is “sensitive” and “romantic”...when he’s not being “an emotional fucking terrorist,” that is. If that cutting line is any indication of the relationship conflict Malcolm & Marie has in store, Levinson is sure to offer audiences his own spin on stationary domestic squabbles that have twinges of Richard Linklater’s Before Midnight—or even Netflix’s Oscar-winning Noah Baumbach project Marriage Story.

Zendaya has become Levinson’s muse, between her leading role in this forthcoming drama and her starring role in Euphoria, and her performance alongside Washington—ten years her senior—will be the first time she’s acted opposite a Black love interest. Zendaya’s Euphoria performance earned her the 2020 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, so this role (and her upcoming efforts in Dune) is certainly one to watch. Washington most recently starred in Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s latest feature that’s release was heavily delayed due to complications with Warner Bros. and the global pandemic.

Malcolm & Marie shot in secret this past summer with the small cast (just the two leads) and crew working in a quarantine bubble. The film is Levinson’s first feature since 2018’s action, horror film Assassination Nation. Watch the enticing trailer below:

Malcolm & Marie will be available to stream on Netflix on February 5th.