Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move Teaser Drops Alongside Tribeca Film Festival Announcement

Hot off the heels of 2020’s Let Them All Talk, Steven Soderbergh (one of the busiest directors in Hollywood) is back with his next feature, No Sudden Move, which was just announced as the Centerpiece Gala selection for the upcoming 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. The film will have an outdoor premiere that will take place at The Battery in New York City on Saturday, June 18, with cast members in attendance as well.

The film—whose stacked cast includes Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw and Bill Duke—sees Soderbergh back to form in the crime genre. The official plot synopsis is as follows: “The story centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them—and for what ultimate purpose—weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.”

Shot entirely during the pandemic lockdown last year, Soderbergh said of the film in a statement that, “A year ago I was on lockdown in Tribeca, so I never imagined we could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighborhood. I’m VERY happy.”

The in-person festival plans to be a trailblazer in welcoming back live entertainment to the city. They’ll be hosting community screenings in every New York City borough utilizing the first mobile HD screens in the United States. No Sudden Move will be debuting on HBO Max July 1. Check out the 40-second teaser below: