M. Night Shyamalan's Newest, Old, Drops Full Twisty Trailer

The full trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s newest film, Old, was released today, following the mysterious teaser that dropped during a Super Bowl spot earlier this year. Originally slated for a release of February 26, it was pushed further back due to COVID-19 but seems to have found a permanent home hitting theaters July 23.

Old stars Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps as parents who take their brood of kids along with them to an idyllic beach that, bewilderingly, does not allow children. But when they notice items from the hotel littered across the sand, and one of their children finds a dead body that has decomposed faster than normal, it’s soon discovered that the beach is causing them all to age rapidly—and they can’t escape.

Following Glass, the penultimate sequel to both Split and Unbreakable, back in 2019, the screenplay for the director’s fourteenth feature was adapted by Shyamalan from a graphic novel called “Sandcastle” by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. Shyamalan has become notorious for his use of plot twists in his films, so it will be interesting to see where this chilling take on the fear of aging will lead. The film’s impressive cast also features Ken Leung, Rufus Sewell, Abbey Lee, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlin, and Embeth Davidtz. Shot entirely in the Dominican Republic, Old is a notable first departure for Shyamalan, who shoots most of his films in the Greater Philadelphia area.

Check out the frightening trailer below: