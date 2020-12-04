What a Thrill: Oscar Isaac Cast as Metal Gear Solid's Solid Snake

Sony Pictures kept us waiting but ultimately came through, giving us some of the best news of 2020. Renowned actor and heartthrob Oscar Isaac is set to play Solid Snake in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid adaptation directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts of Kong: Skull Island fame.

The film is based on the Metal Gear Solid series, created by Hideo Kojima and first published by Konami in 1998. The story follows Solid Snake, a soldier whose over-the-top sibling rivalry with his brother’s arm constantly puts the world at stake via nuclear weapons and giant machines. Yes. We are not joking. The series is largely considered one of the most influential in the games industry, revolutionizing both stealth games and the use of long-form cinematics within games. The script is set to be written by Derek Connolly, with Avi Arad producing and Peter Kang overseeing.

Due to Oscar Isaac starring in just about every upcoming film (Dune, Moon Knight, HBO’s Scenes From A Marriage, The Card Counter, Brian K. Vaughan’s Ex Machina, Francis And The Godfather...), it might be awhile before we see Solid Snake’s infamously solid rear grace the big screen, but hey, its nice to have something to look forward to.

Here’s hoping Oscar Isaac’s Solid Snake isn’t too dummy thicc and alerts the guards.