Pixar Introduces the Sweet Sea Monsters of Luca In First Trailer

The teaser trailer for Pixar’s newest film, Luca, has been released and its colorful, summery warmth is only reinforced by the Italian rendition of “You Are My Sunshine” playing in the background. Luca is a coming-of-age story set in in the Italian Riviera, focused on best buds Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer). While the dynamic duo appear to be like other Italian kids their age, enjoying gelato and zipping around town on a Vespa, the boys harbor a secret: They’re both sea creatures in disguise. When galivanting about town they appear human but when they come into contact with water, they develop azure and violet scales and a fishy tail to match.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the coastal town, where seafood is consumed in abundance and fountains and local architecture are dedicated to the conquering of sea life. Luca’s central conflict will likely explore the tension its titular character and Alberto face: How can they enjoy a carefree summer above sea level while also embracing their lives beyond the deep? The premise of the film is reminiscent of 2019’s Children of the Sea, another stunningly animated film about anthropomorphized sea children. Knowing Pixar, Luca will likely use its vibrant aesthetic and celebration of play to counterbalance its brooding meditations on belonging.

Watch the first trailer for Luca here:

Luca will be released in June 2021.