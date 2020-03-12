Scream Reboot to Be Helmed by Ready or Not Directorial Team

The reboot of Wes Craven’s Scream, the rights to which were acquired by Spyglass back in November, has its directors in Ready or Not’s Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, per THR. The two are a part of the Radio Silence filmmaking trio alongside Chad Villella, known for their V/H/S series and 2014’s Devil’s Due. Villella is set to produce the Scream reboot. Kevin Williamson is reportedly attached as executive producer, as well.

Scream was, without a doubt, the best movie of 1996 and defined a generation of horror. The reboot will follow a long, winding franchise, from several sequels following Craven’s original to MTV/VH1’s Scream: Resurrection series. Plot details for the movie are currently scarce, but we know it will follow “a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes.” Sounds about right for the series.

Spyglass is also currently working on a reboot of the Hellraiser franchise, which has been in development hell for some time. David S. Goyer, a writer for Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight series of Batman films, is attached somehow to write for the remake, but little more is known.