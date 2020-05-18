Watch the First Trailer for Spike Lee's Vietnam Netflix Drama Da 5 Bloods

Fresh off a handful of Oscar nominations for BlackKklansman, Spike Lee is riding high and ready to capitalize on a time when more viewers than ever are paying attention to what he has to say. The prolific director’s next film, Da 5 Bloods, is a multi-generational Vietnam War drama/actioner, which is scheduled to drop on Netflix on June 12. The official synopsis is as follows:

From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets—Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.)—who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature—while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

We get a good look at all the cast members, including a heavily featured Boseman, in the film’s first trailer that dropped today, projecting a tone somewhere between war drama and Treasure of the Sierra Madre, except infused with the Chamber Brothers “Time Has Come Today.” It’s a strong cast, and we can’t help but wonder if Da 5 Bloods might net Boseman some of the same accolades that went to John David Washington for BlackKklansman.

Check out the trailer, which doesn’t give away much as far as plot is concerned, below. The film will be on Netflix in less than a month, so mark your calendar. In a year with far fewer film releases than normal, we may be talking about Da 5 Bloods again, come Oscar season.