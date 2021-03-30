Chris Rock is Starting to Spiral in First Full Trailer for Saw Spin-Off

Somewhere between the regular traps-’n’-tricks-filled Saw franchise we all know and endure, David Fincher’s Se7en and stories obsessed with finding out whether murders are the work of the true mastermind or merely a copycat, Spiral has started to reveal its secrets with its first trailer.

The return/reboot of the Saw franchise (Spiral is billed as “From the Book of Saw) is almost as much entirely the Chris Rock show as Everybody Hates Chris. He not only had the idea for the spin-off in the first place, he leads the film as a hard-bitten detective investigating a complicated killing that just might signal the return of the presumed-dead Jigsaw…or just be some weirdo inspired to wear pig heads and put together Rube Goldberg murder machines. Rock’s character, his rookie partner (Max Minghella) and his cop father (Samuel L. Jackson) that’s been missing for years(?) are on the case—under the watchful eye of franchise veterans like director Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV) and writers Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger (Jigsaw).

Check out the first trailer and see what kind of misdirection it’s got in store:

A new piggy puppet, a full-fledged “What’s in the box?” moment and both Rock and Jackson stuck in some very Saw-like traps. But boy, wouldn’t it be great to find out that Samuel L. Jackson became a copycat killer wanting to play some games of his own? Perhaps the pig/cop relations are a pointed commentary this time around. Who knows? All I can say for sure at this point is that I love it when movies have original songs that involve the title. Thank you, 21 Savage & Slaughter Gang for bringing “Spiral” to Spiral.

Spiral hits theaters on May 14.