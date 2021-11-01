Bounty Hunters Unite, it's the First Book of Boba Fett Trailer

Got a criminal empire to rebuild? You could do a lot worse than having Boba Fett onboard to run it. So we see in the long-awaited first trailer for Disney Plus’ The Book of Boba Fett, the latest addition to its extended Star Wars universe. Functioning as something like connective tissue between seasons of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett will follow several characters introduced or reintroduced in the former series as they embark on their own adventure to reassemble Jabba the Hutt’s legendary criminal cartel on Tatooine.

Grizzled former bounty hunter Boba Fett is once again played by Maori actor Temuera Morrison, who first appeared all the way back in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones as Jango Fett, the father of Boba. He has since gone on to portray Boba in a variety of voice-acting and live-action roles, and it has been said that The Book of Boba Fett will offer more insight on what the character was doing between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian ... besides crawling his way out of the Sarlac Pit.

Morrison is likewise joined by the ageless Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, the mercenary and assassin first introduced in the initial season of The Mandalorian. Together, the two partners look to be muscling their way back into the seamy underbelly of the Tatooine criminal landscape. Check out the first trailer below, packed with all sorts of goodies for hardcore Star Wars geeks to appreciate, like those creepy, spidery, “brain in a jar” robots first glimpsed in Jabba’s palace in Return of the Jedi. The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Disney Plus on Dec. 29, 2021.