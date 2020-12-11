Star Wars: 10 New Disney+ Series, Patty Jenkins Helms a New Movie, and More

After their 2020 Investors Day, Disney released multiple announcements on new Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Animations studios projects forthcoming on Disney+. Let’s start with what’s hitting the platform in near future from Star Wars (also be sure to check out the latest Marvel TV news and trailers):

— Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to, with at least 10 series are set to drop on Disney+, starting with the fact that The Mandalorian will get two spinoffs, New Republic and Ahsoka (a limited series starring Rosario Dawson and written by Dave Filloni). The three shows will cross-pollinate with their plots and characters and include a “climactic story event” crossover.

— The animated Star Wars and the Bad Batch will be exclusive to Disney+, and will follow the Bad Batch of clones from Clone Wars.

— 12 episode series Star Wars: Andor will drop on the Disney Plus in 2022 starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor.

— Russian Doll creator, Leslye Headlane, will be directing The Acolyte, a new series set in “High Republic” era of the franchise, also will be exclusive to Disney+.

— Hayden Christenson will reprise his role as Darth Vader (!!) in the Obi Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor.

— A Droid Story, a new project, will center on R2-D2, C-3PO and new, unknown hero.

— Star Wars: Lando is a new “event series” coming to Disney+ from writer, producer, and director Justin Simien (Dear White People). No word yet on the involvement of Billy Dee Williams or Donald Glover.

— Star Wars will also move into the anime world with Star Wars: Visions, as an anime anthology series.

Two Star Wars movies are also in the works:

— One, from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Watiti, we knew about. It doesn’t have a title or timeline and is as ethereal as Alderaan after its Death Star run-in.

— The second is brand new and from the franchise’s first female director: Patty Jenkins. The Wonder Woman franchise director (an obvious choice to break ground for this franchise) will helm the fighter pilot-focused Rogue Squadron, due out in December 2023. Jenkins gave a tease of her involvement—and the personal influences that led her to choose the dogfighting story as the way back into Star Wars cinema post-Skywalker—on Twitter:

George Lucas’ own high-flying influences would be proud.

Speaking of, check out the first look footage of Andor below: