The Black Femme Supremacy Film Festival Announces Virtual Extension

In a year like 2020, we have to grasp joy wherever we can, and for many moviegoers, joy cometh in the form of virtual film festivals. Of course, 2020 is also the year of the Black Uprising and, in addition to grasping at joy, we all have a responsibility to support various forms of Black resistance, including but not limited to supporting, celebrating and witnessing creative works by Black artists. Nia Hampton has been doing such work for years, as the creator and organizer of the Black Femme Supremacy Film Festival, described as “a grassroots endeavor to connect Black Femmes throughout the African diaspora through the medium of film.” With support from Seed&Spark, Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY and additional funding, the festival is fully virtual this year. The festival began last Friday, but after a strong audience response it has been extended through this weekend. Check out the press release below, and get your tickets here.

This festival was so popular we’ve extended it to this replay this weekend 09/11-09/13! With over 50 cinematic works, including documentaries, narratives, both long and short, made for and by black femmes this third annual festival will be screened virtually—starting Friday, September 4th and lasting until Sunday September 13th. That’s right! We’ve extended the festival! The entire virtual festival is powered by Seed&Spark and sponsored by ARRAY and the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation.

The theme for this year is Legacy! Extended Festival programming includes 2 features and 7 shorts programs. We will expand on festival staple screening blocks; Defining Black and Defining Femme. This year we are exploring the legacies of Beauty, Black Magic, Craft, Righteous Anger and WAP (shout out to Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion) through our short film programming. All films were followed by virtual Q+A’s streamed through the festival’s YouTube and Facebook page. Subscribe and follow today.