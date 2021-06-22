We Get More Idris Elba in Third "Leaked" Trailer for The Suicide Squad

The newest trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is here, and was allegedly leaked online earlier today by the cast. While it was planned for the trailer to only run in ads between other YouTube videos and then be released wide by Gunn later in the day, an unlisted trailer video began to circulate online, entitled “The Suicide Squad – Early Access Trailer Do Not Share.” Gunn then tweeted that the cast was to blame for leaking the trailer early.

Whether it was truly leaked or just a gimmick, this new trailer offers more of a look at Idris Elba’s character, Bloodsport. The trailer opens with an extended sequence of Bloodsport which showcases a moment between him and his daughter Tyla (Storm Reid), and one in which he’s successfully recruited into the titular Suicide Squad by head of Task Force X, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

The trailer also spends a tiny bit of extra time on Pete Davidson’s character Blackguard, Daniel Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2, and an anthropomorphic weasel named, uh, Weasel (Sean Gunn)—whom, it is revealed, has actually killed 27 children. How fun! It also gives us a little glimpse into the squad’s mission: something called “Project Starfish,” which quite literally has to do with a giant, destructive star-shaped monster wreaking havoc upon Earth.

The Suicide Squad will hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6.

Check out the new trailer here: