Elijah Wood and Julia Davis Set to Join Kevin Bacon in Toxic Avenger Reboot

Legendary’s Toxic Avenger reboot has added Elijah Wood and Julia Davis to its cast. As reported by Deadline, the Lord of the Rings and Sally4Ever actors will be joining Kevin Bacon, Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige, who were already announced as part of director Macon Blair’s updated take on the cult classic 1984 film.

The original low-budget Troma Entertainment picture centers on a scrawny New Jersey nerd named Melvin Ferd III (Mark Torgl) who falls into a vat of toxic waste and becomes a crime-fighting monster (portrayed by Mitch Cohen). Though initially overlooked, midnight screenings at the Bleecker Street Cinema in Greenwich Village in 1985 resurrected the film as a cult classic and spawned a franchise.

Blair and Wood previously collaborated on Blair’s 2017 directorial debut I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore. The Toxic Avenger’s original co-directors Lloyd Kaufman and Mitchell Herz will be on board as producers for the remake. Bacon will be playing the villain, while Dinklage is set to star as the new Toxie himself.