Relive All of Your Relationship Angst with The Worst Person in the World Trailer

When The Worst Person in the World premiered at Cannes earlier this year, it was a hot ticket by all definitions. Audiences and critics loved it, and Neon quickly scooped up rights to the title. It is the fifth feature film from Norwegian director Joachim Trier (Louder Than Bombs), who has a knack for nailing narratives of self-discovery sprinkled with epic relationship deterioration. The film stars Renate Reinsve (who won the Best Actress award at Cannes for her performance) as Julie, a young woman who is struggling with her love life…to put it lightly.

The first trailer starts with Julie walking with Herbert Nordrum’s character before returning back to what we imagine is her significant other—Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie), a graphic novelist. As they say goodbye, Nordrum’s character says to her “We didn’t cheat.” Clearly, this isn’t your typical romance movie. After that, we get flashes of Julie’s very complicated life.

Perhaps this confusion is exemplified when she tells a Aksel “I love you. But I also don’t.” Or, later, when she admits that she knows she’s destroying a part of her life. Although the trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the film, it does suggest a soft, upbeat, funny tone reminiscent of something from Greta Gerwig, with the undeniable melancholy of a Joanna Hogg film.

Check out the teaser trailer here:

The Worst Person in the World does not yet have a release date.