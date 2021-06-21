Raw Director Julia Ducournau Returns with Palme d'Or Contender Titane's First Trailer

French director Julia Ducournau’s mysterious new thriller from Neon, Titane, released its first trailer today, and it’s raising more questions than providing answers. The follow-up to Ducournaru’s highly acclaimed 2016 feature debut Raw—a slick horror film about a vegetarian college student who discovers her unorthodox bloodlust—is set to premiere July 14 at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, competing for the top prize of the Palme d’Or.

Starring Agathe Rousselle and Vincent Lindon, the film’s plot has been kept entirely under wraps, save for this trailer and a first-look image released in April of a child in some sort of terrifying, steel head contraption, which does appear in the trailer. The trailer also features a number of shirtless and/or gyrating bodies, gnarly head wounds, a car crash and other quick glimpses at some unsettling imagery that seems to promise Titane as another disturbing treat from Ducournau.

The word “titane” is defined as “a metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys, often used in medical prostheses due to its pronounced biocompatibility.” The film is produced by Jean-Christophe Reymond with cinematography from Ruben Impens, who also collaborated with Ducournau for Raw.

Check out the trailer below: