070 Shake appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Oct. 7). The hip-hop artist performed an unreleased song called “History” as well as her Modus Vivendi track “Guilty Conscience.”

Her debut album Modus Vivendi arrived earlier this year via Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label. In July, Tame Impala shared a remix of “Guilty Conscious,” which you can check out here.

Watch 070 Shake perform on Fallon below.