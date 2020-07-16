A Girl Called Eddy Shares Video for "Jody"

This past January, singer/songwriter Erin Moran, also known as A Girl Called Eddy, released her first album in 15 years, Been Around. Now, she has shared the video for “Jody,” a song from that LP. “Jody” delicately juxtaposes the sadness of losing a close friend—the subject of the song—with the track’s musical joyousness and brightness. “Jody was a friend of mine…I miss him so,” she sings. “Jody didn’t like everybody, but I’m glad he liked me.”

A Girl Called Eddy released her self-titled debut album in 2004. Over the past 15 years, she has done a number of other things before settling back down in New York to write and record her most recent LP. Been Around was released via Elefant Records and was co-produced by Daniel Tashian (producer of Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour).

Watch the video for “Jody” below.