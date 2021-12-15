Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt Announce Co-Headlining 2022 Tour

In 2021, rap was dominated by Griselda’s consistent releases, The Alchemist’s collaborations, rumblings of new Earl Sweatshirt material and Action Bronson’s raucous festival performances. Today (Dec. 15), those powerhouses come together for one of 2022’s most exciting tours. The ÑBA Leather World Tour will feature Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt co-headlining with support from The Alchemist and Boldy James, who released their acclaimed Bo Jackson earlier this year.

Despite being dubbed a world tour, the lineup will be touring North America. The tour kicks off in San Diego, California in January 2022, before wrapping up in Tempe, Arizona in March. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Below, listen to the latest tracks from the acts to prepare yourself for the tour and keep scrolling for complete tour dates. You can purchase tickets here.

The ÑBA Leather World Tour dates:

29 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

February

01 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

05 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

06 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Events Center

09 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

14 – Toronto, ON @ History

16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

19 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

23 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

March

03 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee