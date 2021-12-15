Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt Announce Co-Headlining 2022 Tour

The tour will have support from The Alchemist and Boldy James

By Jade Gomez  |  December 15, 2021  |  1:55pm
Photo courtesy of artist Music News Action Bronson
In 2021, rap was dominated by Griselda’s consistent releases, The Alchemist’s collaborations, rumblings of new Earl Sweatshirt material and Action Bronson’s raucous festival performances. Today (Dec. 15), those powerhouses come together for one of 2022’s most exciting tours. The ÑBA Leather World Tour will feature Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt co-headlining with support from The Alchemist and Boldy James, who released their acclaimed Bo Jackson earlier this year.

Despite being dubbed a world tour, the lineup will be touring North America. The tour kicks off in San Diego, California in January 2022, before wrapping up in Tempe, Arizona in March. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Below, listen to the latest tracks from the acts to prepare yourself for the tour and keep scrolling for complete tour dates. You can purchase tickets here.

The ÑBA Leather World Tour dates:


January
29 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory 
30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium 

February
01 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield 
05 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount 
06 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Events Center 
09 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom 
11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre 
12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
14 – Toronto, ON @ History 
16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 
19 – Washington, DC @ Anthem 
22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle 
23 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore 
27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum  

March
03 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

