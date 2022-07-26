Alex G Shares New Single, "Cross the Sea"

Alex G (Alex Giannascoli) has shared another single, “Cross the Sea,” from his forthcoming ninth album God Save the Animals, out Sept. 23. Continuing to throw curveballs, the artist’s distorted new track is a complete change-up from the gauzy riffs and nonchalant vocals of “Runner,” yet both shine with unrelenting devotion.

Falling somewhere between unsettling and sort of sweet, Giannascoli is an eager martyr for the subject of this song. His manipulated vocals slither over a buzzing synth as he promises, “You can leave it to me, oh yeah / I cross the field for my baby / You can believe in me, yeah.” Giannascoli previously mentioned how “God” figures into the album not in a concrete sense, but as more of a general sense of faith. On the off-kilter single, you can’t help but imagine him as a vaguely Christ-like figure, walking on water just to see his baby smile, willing to get on the cross, go to the altar, fall to his knees—all in the name of sacrificing for someone he loves.

Giannascoli will kick off his fall headlining tour in October in Saxapahaw, North Carolina. The tour will conclude with back-to-back hometown shows in Philadelphia. A number of shows are already sold out, but you can grab tickets for the remaining dates here.

“Cross the Sea” is the third single from God Save the Animals, following “Blessing” and “Runner.” We ranked the latter track among the best of the year so far.

Check out Elliot Bech’s acid-y animated video for “Cross The Sea” below.