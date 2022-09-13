Algiers Share "Bite Back," Featuring billy woods and Backxwash

Atlanta-based quartet Algiers “Bite Back” on their first new single since 2020, featuring underground hip-hop heavyweights billy woods and Backxwash. The band break new stylistic ground on the six-minute statement track, keeping an eye on unchecked, insidious forces over a darkly twitchy, yet sprawling instrumental, and layering in their collaborators’ distinctive verses for maximum effect.

“Shit’s been so real the past few years, we really needed to grow our community of collaborators and make solid the bonds we’ve always felt, particularly with rap heads,” said Algiers multi-instrumentalist/producer Ryan Mahan in a statement. “And to have the two best rappers around, billy woods AND Backxwash, on the same Algiers-produced track? Pinch me, for real.”

“Ryan showed up one day with this beautifully epic instrumental and said, ‘I’ve got this song and I want to call it “Bite Back,”’” frontperson Franklin James Fisher recalls. “It immediately reminded me why I joined this band and the rest of the song seemed to write itself. It’s a classic example of our Lenin-McCartney dynamic.”

“Working with Algiers was a dope experience on many levels, and I was even more excited when they said they were shooting a video,” said woods. “Plus knowing Backxwash was involved, I had to do it.”

“This feels like the soundtrack to revolutionary struggle,” said Backxwash. “I am honored to participate side by side with an incredible array of artistry.”

Algiers’ last album was 2020’s There Is No Year. “Look out for more Algiers news to follow soon,” a press release teases.

Watch the “Bite Back” video (dir. Murat Gökmen) and see Algiers’ tour dates below.

Algiers Tour Dates:

September

14 – Lakewood, OH @ US Mahall’s

16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest 2022

17 – Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox