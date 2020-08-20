Aluna Releases New Single and Video, "Envious"

Aluna, half of electronic duo AlunaGeorge, has shared a new single “Envious” from her forthcoming debut solo album Renaissance, arriving Aug. 28 via Mad Decent. The single follows previously released singles “Get Paid,” “Body Pump” and “Warrior.”

“I think people really need this song right now because I believe it’s my best ‘cry dance’ song; a style I coined to describe that exquisite feeling when all your emotions are released while dancing so you cry at the same time,” Aluna said. “I feel like in these times people need that at least once a day!”

Renaissance contains features from Princess Nokia, Jada Kingdom, SG Lewis, KAYTRANADA, Rema and more.

Watch the video for “Envious” directed by Hamadou Frederic Balde below. Pre-order Renaissance here.