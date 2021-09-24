Amber Mark Announces Debut Album, Shares New Single "What It Is"

Almost four years after the release of her second EP Conexão, New York-based singer, songwriter and producer Amber Mark has announced her debut album, Three Dimensions Deep, out Jan. 28, 2022, via PMR/Interscope.
To provide a sample of the forthcoming release, Mark has also shared her fourth single from the album, “What It Is,” following “Worth It,” “Competition” and “Foreign Things,” the last of which ranked among Paste’s top tracks of August.
Drenched in R&B influence, “What It Is” approaches the genre with a soulfully electronic twist, Mark’s voice reaching soothing highs and suave lows. With an intimate backup chorus and stout, chromatic beat, “What It Is” is highly addictive, so much so that one may not realize Mark is revealing her troubles. Despite often singing about her woes, she charmingly wraps her sadness and reflections up in a skillfully tied bow.
Three Dimensions Deep is divided into three main acts, correlating with Mark’s personal and musical development: WITHOUT, WITHHELD and WITHIN.
In explaining the concept album’s essence, Mark said, “Three Dimensions Deep is a musical journey of what questions you begin to ask yourself when you start looking to the universe for answers. I can only go as deep as the third dimension as that’s how we see the world, but what about when you start looking to the universe within for answers.”
Following the release of Three Dimensions Deep, Mark will also be embarking on U.K., E.U. and U.S. tours in early 2022.
Below, find the lyric video for “What It Is,” the trailer for Three Dimensions Deep and Mark’s upcoming tour schedule. You can presave the album here.
Amber Mark 2022 Tour Dates:
March
05 – Paris @ Nouveau Casino
06 – Brussels @ Botanique
07 – Munich @ Strom
09 – Berlin @ Frannz
10 – Cologne @ Luxor
11 – Hamburg @ Stage
13 – Amsterdam @ Melkweg Oude Zaal
15 – Bristol @ O2 Academy
16 – Birmingham @ O2 Academy 2
18 – Dublin @ Academy
19 – Glasgow @ Garage
20 – Liverpool @ Arts Club
22 – Leeds @ Stylus
23 – Manchester @ Academy 2
24 – London @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
28 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
30 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont
31 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
April
02 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
03 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
08 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
May
09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
12 – Houston, HOB @ The Bronze Peacock
13 – Dallas, TX, HOB @ The Cambridge Room
15 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
17 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg