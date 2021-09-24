Amber Mark Announces Debut Album, Shares New Single "What It Is"

Almost four years after the release of her second EP Conexão, New York-based singer, songwriter and producer Amber Mark has announced her debut album, Three Dimensions Deep, out Jan. 28, 2022, via PMR/Interscope.

To provide a sample of the forthcoming release, Mark has also shared her fourth single from the album, “What It Is,” following “Worth It,” “Competition” and “Foreign Things,” the last of which ranked among Paste’s top tracks of August.

Drenched in R&B influence, “What It Is” approaches the genre with a soulfully electronic twist, Mark’s voice reaching soothing highs and suave lows. With an intimate backup chorus and stout, chromatic beat, “What It Is” is highly addictive, so much so that one may not realize Mark is revealing her troubles. Despite often singing about her woes, she charmingly wraps her sadness and reflections up in a skillfully tied bow.

Three Dimensions Deep is divided into three main acts, correlating with Mark’s personal and musical development: WITHOUT, WITHHELD and WITHIN.

In explaining the concept album’s essence, Mark said, “Three Dimensions Deep is a musical journey of what questions you begin to ask yourself when you start looking to the universe for answers. I can only go as deep as the third dimension as that’s how we see the world, but what about when you start looking to the universe within for answers.”

Following the release of Three Dimensions Deep, Mark will also be embarking on U.K., E.U. and U.S. tours in early 2022.

Below, find the lyric video for “What It Is,” the trailer for Three Dimensions Deep and Mark’s upcoming tour schedule. You can presave the album here.

Amber Mark 2022 Tour Dates:

March

05 – Paris @ Nouveau Casino

06 – Brussels @ Botanique

07 – Munich @ Strom

09 – Berlin @ Frannz

10 – Cologne @ Luxor

11 – Hamburg @ Stage

13 – Amsterdam @ Melkweg Oude Zaal

15 – Bristol @ O2 Academy

16 – Birmingham @ O2 Academy 2

18 – Dublin @ Academy

19 – Glasgow @ Garage

20 – Liverpool @ Arts Club

22 – Leeds @ Stylus

23 – Manchester @ Academy 2

24 – London @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

28 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

30 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

31 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

April

02 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

03 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

08 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

May

09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

12 – Houston, HOB @ The Bronze Peacock

13 – Dallas, TX, HOB @ The Cambridge Room

15 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

17 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg