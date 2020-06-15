Americana Honors & Awards Nominees Feature Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard & More

The Americana Music Association has unveiled the nominees for its 19th annual Americana Honors & Awards, which take place on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Just recently, the association decided to expand each award category to include five nominations instead of four, except “Song of the Year,” which this year has six nominees due to a tie.

The list includes legends like Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Our Native Daughters, the late John Prine, Nathaniel Rateliff, Tanya Tucker, and more.

Check out the full nominee list below:

Album of the Year:

“And It’s Still Alright,” Nathaniel Rateliff, Produced by James Barone, Patrick Meese and Nathaniel Rateliff

“Country Squire,” Tyler Childers, Produced by David Ferguson and Sturgill Simpson

“The Highwomen,” The Highwomen, Produced by Dave Cobb

“Jaime,” Brittany Howard, Produced by Brittany Howard

“While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker, Produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings

Artist of the Year:

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

John Prine

Tanya Tucker

Yola

Duo/Group of the Year:

Black Pumas

Drive-By Truckers

The Highwomen

Buddy & Julie Miller

Our Native Daughters

Emerging Act of the Year:

Black Pumas

Katie Pruitt

Aubrie Sellers

Billy Strings

Kelsey Waldon

Instrumentalist of the Year:

Ellen Angelico

Annie Clements

Brittany Haas

Zachariah Hickman

Rich Hinman

Song of the Year:

“And It’s Still Alright,” Nathaniel Rateliff, Written by Nathaniel Rateliff

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker, Written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker

“Crowded Table,” The Highwomen, Written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna

“My Love Will Not Change,” Aubrie Sellers featuring Steve Earle, Written by Billy Burnette and Shawn Camp

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, Written by Brittany Howard

“Thoughts and Prayers,” Drive-By Truckers, Written by Patterson Hood