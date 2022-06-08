AMA Announces More Artists for 2022 AMERICANAFEST

This week, the Americana Music Association announced 58 more acts who’ll be performing at the 2022 AMERICANAFEST, bringing the total number of performers to 147. Newly confirmed artists include Hayes Carll, Sierra Ferrell, Jaime Wyatt, Leyla McCalla, North Mississippi Acoustic, Oliver Wood, Margo Cilker, The McCrary Sisters, Mindy Smith, Tim Kelly with Ruston Kelly, Michelle Malone and Webb Wilder. Previously announced artists include Asleep at the Wheel, Black Opry Revue, James McMurtry, The Jerry Douglas Band, Joshua Ray Walker and Watkins Family Hour.

The 22nd annual celebration of American roots music will take place Sept. 13 to 17 in Nashville, and passes for all evening showcases during the five-day event are available for $175. Passes for the daily industry conference are available for an additional fee.

The list of new artists announced is below.

Abby Hamilton

Abraham Alexander

Alex Williams

Ashley Ray

Autumn Nicholas

Bandits on the Run

Ben Chapman

Chuck Mead

Colin Lillie

Cordovas

Dan Bettridge

Early James

Fanny Lumsden

Ferris & Sylvester

Gabe Lee

Garrison Starr

Hannah Juanita

Hayes Carll

Jaime Wyatt

KINGSWOOD

Kyshona

Lady Nade

Larry McCray

Lauren Housley

Leah Blevins

Leyla McCalla

Lilli Lewis

Lisa Morales

Madeline Edwards

Margo Cilker

Mark Wilkinson

The McCrary Sisters

Megan Nash

Melody Moko

Memorial

Michelle Malone

Michigan Rattlers

Mindy Smith

Nicki Bluhm

North Mississippi Acoustic

Oliver Wood

Ordinary Elephant

Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls

Robby Hecht

Ryland Moranz

Sean McConnell

Sierra Ferrell

Tami Neilson

Them Coulee Boys

Tim Kelly with Ruston Kelly

Tommy McLain

Tommy Prine

Tristan Bushman

Trousdale

Webb Wilder

The Weeping Willows

The Wild Feathers

Will Hoge