AMA Announces More Artists for 2022 AMERICANAFEST

This week, the Americana Music Association announced 58 more acts who’ll be performing at the 2022 AMERICANAFEST, bringing the total number of performers to 147. Newly confirmed artists include Hayes Carll, Sierra Ferrell, Jaime Wyatt, Leyla McCalla, North Mississippi Acoustic, Oliver Wood, Margo Cilker, The McCrary Sisters, Mindy Smith, Tim Kelly with Ruston Kelly, Michelle Malone and Webb Wilder. Previously announced artists include Asleep at the Wheel, Black Opry Revue, James McMurtry, The Jerry Douglas Band, Joshua Ray Walker and Watkins Family Hour.
The 22nd annual celebration of American roots music will take place Sept. 13 to 17 in Nashville, and passes for all evening showcases during the five-day event are available for $175. Passes for the daily industry conference are available for an additional fee.
The list of new artists announced is below.
Abby Hamilton
Abraham Alexander
Alex Williams
Ashley Ray
Autumn Nicholas
Bandits on the Run
Ben Chapman
Chuck Mead
Colin Lillie
Cordovas
Dan Bettridge
Early James
Fanny Lumsden
Ferris & Sylvester
Gabe Lee
Garrison Starr
Hannah Juanita
Hayes Carll
Jaime Wyatt
KINGSWOOD
Kyshona
Lady Nade
Larry McCray
Lauren Housley
Leah Blevins
Leyla McCalla
Lilli Lewis
Lisa Morales
Madeline Edwards
Margo Cilker
Mark Wilkinson
The McCrary Sisters
Megan Nash
Melody Moko
Memorial
Michelle Malone
Michigan Rattlers
Mindy Smith
Nicki Bluhm
North Mississippi Acoustic
Oliver Wood
Ordinary Elephant
Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls
Robby Hecht
Ryland Moranz
Sean McConnell
Sierra Ferrell
Tami Neilson
Them Coulee Boys
Tim Kelly with Ruston Kelly
Tommy McLain
Tommy Prine
Tristan Bushman
Trousdale
Webb Wilder
The Weeping Willows
The Wild Feathers
Will Hoge