Angel Olsen has shared a cover of George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness” from his classic 1970 album All Things Must Pass. If you watch the video all the way until the end, you’ll catch a glimpse of Olsen’s cat.

“The original is pretty great,” Olsen says. “I’m just messing around like a tired sad shit.”

Olsen recently released her fifth studio album Whole New Mess. Read Paste’s review of the album here.

Watch Olsen cover “Beware of Darkness” here.