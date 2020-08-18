Angel Olsen Releases Live Performance of New Song "Waving, Smiling"

Angel Olsen has shared the latest single from her upcoming album Whole New Mess, “Waving, Smiling,” which finds her emotionally dissecting the past and future as a songwriter.

Accompanied with a haunting live performance, Olsen elevates the single release with a video filmed in Asheville’s Masonic Temple, where her powerful, stripped-down vocals are placed at the forefront.

Olsen began the recording process for Whole New Mess in the fall of 2018, before the 2019 release of her LP All Mirrors. This album comes with eleven new songs that dig into Olsen’s emotional core, giving listeners a glimpse through her music.

?”’Waving, Smiling’ in my head is the last scene, a slow motion realization of love not lost but at peace somewhere within myself,” Olsen says. “It’s the bittersweet end of a chapter of my life – it is the final acceptance that despite coming to an end all of that time was not lost or wasted.”

A continuation of her livestream series, Olsen also simultaneously announced a Cosmic Stream 3 event, which is set to stream on Aug. 28 with the album’s official release.

Watch Olsen’s live performance of “Waving, Smiling” below.