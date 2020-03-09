Arca Announces Fourth Album, Featuring Björk and Rosalía

By Austin Jones  |  March 9, 2020  |  10:13am
Photo by Frederik Heyman Music News Arca
In an interview posted Sunday by Garage Magazine, Alejandra Ghersi (Arca) announced her fourth studio album, KiCk i. The announcement did not come with a release date, label for release or accompanying tracklist. She says of the album, “There was a clear intention to allow every self to express itself. Not to decide how much air time each self would get, but to allow for modulation between them in a spontaneous way. There is no such thing as normal.”

Recently, Ghersi shared a 62-minute single “@@@@@,” which may as well have been an album in its own right. “@@@@@” was a concept piece about an alien transmission coming in from a dystopian radio signal. Last year, in late 2019, Ghersi had a four-day residency at The Shed in NYC, which featured a surprise appearance from Björk. Recently, Björk, who is like a mentor figure to Ghersi, said of the Venezuelan producer, “She has the courage to embrace all different moods and situations. Fragile mornings, intense work focuses, sweaty [nights out at the club]. We are both firm believers of never doing the same thing twice. Each experience has been completely different.”

You can revisit “@@@@@” below in anticipation of our first listen to KiCk i.

