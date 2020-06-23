Watch Arkells Rock a Performance of "And Then Some" on This Day in 2016

Arkells are proper Paste/Daytrotter alumnae. The Ontario rock band, who’ve been working and releasing albums since around 2006, have visited our studios upwards of five times, including Paste Studio NYC sessions and Daytrotter sets. They’re a beloved indie rock band with a solid fanbase.

Their most recent album, Rally Cry, was released in 2018. This year marked their return with a new single, “Year In The Making,” but there’s still no new album on the horizon yet. In 2016 they released their album Morning Report which contains some of their most popular songs, including “Knocking At That Door” and “And Then Some.” On this day (June 23) in 2016, they performed the latter of those, plus 2014 hit “Leather Jacket” and fellow Morning Report tracks “A Little Rain (Song For Pete)” and “Private School.”

Watch the band’s performances of “Leather Jacket” and “And Then Some” below. Revisit and/or download this entire NYC session via NoiseTrade right here. Revisit Paste’s review of Morning Report over yonder.