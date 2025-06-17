Asher White Announces New Album 8 Tips For Full Catastrophe Living The LP arrives September 12 via Joyful Noise. Listen to "Beers with my name on them" below.

After putting out her excellent single “Kratom Headache Girls Night” this spring, which is one of our best songs of 2025 so far, Asher White has announced her 16th album (and first under the Joyful Noise banner), 8 Tips For Full Catastrophe Living. It arrives on September 12.

The LP’s title takes inspiration from a real self-help book written by Jon Kabat-Zinn, which promises to give pointers on “using the wisdom of your body and mind to face stress, pain, and illness.” In a statement about the album, White says, “The idea of tips for catastrophe is really funny to me. I was interested in making something that sounds like a self-help book, but it’s actually about self-destruction.” She knows that when shit gets tough, people tend to self-medicate to cope. “In full catastrophe living, you just have to do a bunch of whippets,” the musician adds. “This album is mostly about doing whippets. I’m not even kidding.”

Throughout the record, White introduces characters who are women in the midst of a personal crisis, written from the perspective of these fictional personas. “I’m using avatars. It’s like a strange cast of characters who refract some sense of idleness and despondency,” says White. “I was writing about women who I’m worried about becoming, or women who I identify with in some abstract way, and then trying to run them through as many different historical circumstances as possible.”

As the first taste of 8 Tips, White has shared “Beers with my name on them,” which feels like she’s taking you on a wild night out, seamlessly transforming from garage power pop to industrial techno, vowing not to “leave before the sun comes up.” She describes the track as a portrait of “hedonism, being a party girl, and drinking every night,” with its extended breakbeat section inspired by a “whippets-and-Twin Peaks“-themed birthday party she attended.