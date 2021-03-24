Azure Ray Announce First Full-Length Album in 10 Years

It’s been 20 years since Maria Taylor and Orenda Fink introduced the world to their project Azure Ray. In the time since, their near-whispered vocal stylings and dreamy ambient sounds have crept into the mainstream, even as they personally have slowed their musical output. Thursday, Azure Ray announced that their first full-length album in a decade, titled Remedy, will arrive June 11.

Remedy will be the 50th release from Flower Moon Records, a label founded by Taylor. It follows 2010’s Drawing Down the Moon and a more recent EP in 2018’s Waves. The album’s title track is out now along with the announcement of the record, a folk-leaning song about finding solace through inner strength. The song opens with a gentle fingerpicked acoustic guitar before Taylor and Fink’s delicate harmonies float into the mix, slowly gaining energy over the song’s four-minute runtime.

The band said of their lead single:

We chose “Remedy” as the title track for our new record because we felt like it spoke to our collective experience of the last year (when this record was written and recorded). Many of us experienced grief, anger, isolation, and fear, and in those times when you can’t find solace in your usual places, you have to look for it on the inside. In the end, you are your own source of power, your own source of hope. “You’re a remedy, or there’s none.”

Listen to “Remedy” below and see the details of Azure Ray’s new album further down. You can preorder it here.

Remedy Album Art:

Remedy Tracklist:

01. Swallowing Swords

02. Bad Dream

03. Phantom Lover

04. Already Written

05. Remedy

06. Desert Waterfall

07. Grow What You Want and How Wild

08. The Swan

09. 29 Palms

10. I Don’t Want to Want To