Babehoven Announce Light Moving Time, Share "I'm on Your Team"

Maya Bon and her Hudson, New York-based band Babehoven have announced their debut album and shared the video for its lead single. The follow-up to Babehoven’s 2022 Sunk EP, Light Moving Time is due out Oct. 28 via Double Double Whammy.

In “I’m on Your Team,” singer/songwriter Bon and her bandmate and producer Ryan Albert deliver wholesome moral support via patiently paced Americana-rock balladry. Bon sings of kindness and belonging over warm-toned acoustic guitar and slow-rolling percussion, with light synth accents elevating choruses about finding one’s “team” and “Learning how to be angry / But not be mean.” It’s the kind of song that can break your emotional shell wide open if it finds you at the right time—and is a safe bet to win you over even if not.

“‘I’m On Your Team’ is about finding a way through the thickest of life’s hard moments. It encapsulates a feeling that someone is out there thinking of you and holding your wellbeing in their heart, a feeling of innate kindness, care and community support,” says Bon in a statement. “From a production stance, we were inspired by the strange and melodramatic 1989 Roy Orbison song ‘You May Feel Me Crying.’ We wanted to make a somewhat ridiculous ‘80s anthemic song and felt that ‘I’m On Your Team’ was just the right match.”

Light Moving Time will be Babehoven’s first full-length after a series of EPs that began in 2018. “You can hear the pared-down languor of Yellow Has a Pretty Good Reputation, the smoldering guitars of Demonstrating Visible Difference of Height, the peculiar charm of Nastavi, Calliope, and the soft tenderness of Sunk,” says a press release of the album.

Babehoven will hit the road for a fall North American tour in support of Skullcrusher starting in late October. Tickets are on sale now.

Below, you’ll find the “I’m on Your Team” video (dir. Evan Daves), the details of Light Moving Time and Babehoven’s tour dates.

Light Moving Time Tracklist:

01. Break The Ice

02. Marion

03. I’m On Your Team

04. Stand It

05. Circles

06. Philadelphia

07. Do It Fast

08. Pockets

09. June Phoenix

10. Often

Light Moving Time Art:

Babehoven Tour Dates:

October

27 – Catskill, NY @ Avalon Lounge

29 – Allston, MA @ Tourist Trap

November

05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

11 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *

12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

16 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

17 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison *

18 – Windsor, ON @ Phog Lounge

19 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

20 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

30 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord *

December

02 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

03 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

(* w/ Skullcrusher)