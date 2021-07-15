BADBADNOTGOOD Announce New Album, Share First Single

Canadian instrumental group BADBADNOTGOOD, best known for their collaborations with nearly every corner of hip-hop, from Ghostface Killah to Tyler, The Creator, have announced their forthcoming album Talk Memory, out Oct. 8 via XL Recordings. The album arrives five years after their last album, IV.

The nine-track album will feature contributions from Arthur Verocai, Karriem Riggins, Terrace Martin, Laraaji and acclaimed harpist Brandee Younger, who has worked with Moses Sumney and Thundercat. Talk Memory also features visuals by acclaimed designer Virgil Abloh’s Alaska-Alaska design firm.

Of the album, BADBADNOTGOOD say: “It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again and once we actually went in to the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had. We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience.”

Alongside the album announcement is its lead single “Signal from the Noise,” an ever-evolving jazz track that explodes from dread into psychedelic euphoria. The accompanying Duncan Loudon-directed video stars Steve Stamp, writer and lead actor of BBC’s People Just Do Nothing. Stamp devolves into chaos, chasing after people and running from cops, eventually enlisting the company of a cop marionette of his own.

Below, watch the video for “Signal from the Noise” and scroll further down for complete details of Talk Memory. You can preorder the album ahead of its Oct. 8 release here.

Talk Memory Artwork:

Talk Memory Tracklist:

1. Signal From The Noise

2. Unfolding (Momentum 73) feat. Laraajii

3. City of Mirrors feat. Arthur Verocai

4. Beside April feat. Karriem Riggins, Arthur Verocai

5. Love Proceeding feat. Arthur Verocai

6. Open Channels *

7. Timid, Intimidating

8. Beside April Reprise feat. Arthur Verocai

9. Talk Meaning feat. Arthur Verocai, Terrace Martin and Brandee Younger

(*= available on the physical release only)